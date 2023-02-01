Financial assistance for inmates unable to pay their fines or bail: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance, stated on Wednesday that poor inmates who are unable to pay their fines and bail will receive financial assistance. During her Lok Sabha Budget speech, the minister made this statement.

She promised to give the necessary financial support for impoverished inmates who are unable to pay their fines or bail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pleaded with them to give priority to cases involving undertrial prisoners who were languishing in jails and release them as per law based on human sensitivities in his address to the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts here last year.

The prime minister stated that there is a committee in each district that is presided over by the district judge so that these cases can be evaluated and, whenever possible, such prisoners may be freed on bail.