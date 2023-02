On Wednesday, Air Marshal AP Singh was named the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force. Air Marshal AP Singh visited the National War Memorial in Delhi after being appointed Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) and presented floral tributes to the fallen soldiers.

He was then given a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the headquarters of the Indian Air Force.

He succeeded Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who retired on January 31 after more than 39 years of service.