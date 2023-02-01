MLC Kavitha says, Budget 2023 is mathematical calculation that confirms failures of Modi govt

The 2023 Budget was criticised by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a member of the Legislative Council from Nizamabad and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who claimed that it was a mathematical calculation that proved the failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

MLC Kavitha questioned the Union Government after the budget was presented in Parliament, ‘If the Union Government wants ‘Sabka Saath,’ then why does it not believe in ‘Sabka Vikas’?’ The former MP continued, ‘The Centre owes Telangana state and other state governments hundreds of crores in outstanding dues that have no mention in the budget.’

Leader of the BRS Party and MLC K Kavitha pleaded with Nirmala Sitharaman Garu to discharge their outstanding debts. She questioned why there was not an equitable distribution of the funds among the states in response to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She further added, ‘Telangana and a few other states that are neither BJP-ruled nor poll-bound find no mention in the budget and that everybody now understands this pattern of the government.’