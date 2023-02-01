Students who accused in paper leak case permanently blacklisted, Gujarat will enact strict law

The Gujarati government announced the introduction of strict laws to stop this malpractice following the question paper leak of the panchayat junior clerk exam. The decision was made following the cancellation of the test by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) on January 29 due to question paper leakage. The Gujarat government, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, has now proposed laws to stop paper leaks and tainted hiring practises in the state.

According to the government, laws addressing paper leaks will be introduced during the upcoming Assembly session.

9.53 lakh candidates registered for the exam, which was scheduled to take place at 11 am on Sunday at 2,995 testing locations in Gujarat. A search for the perpetrators was then started. The paper leak led to the arrest of 15 people by Gujarat’s anti-terrorism unit.

A student accused of engaging in question paper leaks could no longer take the test under the new legislation. Additionally, the student who purchased the paper will face a permanent expulsion if found. The student won’t be permitted to take any government recruitment exams after that.

Notably, this was not Gujarat’s first instance of a paper leak. Twelve government-sponsored tests had previously been postponed for comparable reasons. Here are the additional Gujarat paper leak incidents over the course of a decade.

GPSC Chief Officer recruitment

2015: Talati exam

2016: Talati exam (in Gandhinagar, Modasa and Surendranagar)

2018: Mukhya Sevika entrance paper

2018: TAT–Teacher’s recruitment

2018: Nayaab Chitnis paper

2018: Lok Rakshak Dal entrance exam

2019: Non-Secretariat Clerk paper

2021: Head Clerk paper

2021: DGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (electrical assistant) paper

2021: Sub-auditor paper

2022: Forest Guard entrance exam

2023: Junior Clerk entrance exam