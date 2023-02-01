Union Budget 2023: 1st Budget of Amrit Kaal, Focuses on 7 priorities, Saptrishi guiding us through Amrit Kaal: Says FM

New Delhi: While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Union Budget 2023-24 focuses on seven priorities, the ‘saptrishi guiding us through Amrit Kaal’. These are: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and the financial sector. The Finance Minsiter called Budget 2023 the ‘first Budget of Amrit Kaal and the blueprint for India @100’. This is this government’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

FM Sitharaman said that the government will be implementing a scheme to supply foodgrains from January 1, 2023 to all Antaodaya and priority households for the next one year. She stated that the current year’s economic growth was estimated to be at 7%, and that the Indian economy was on the right track despite challenges. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured that nobody goes to bed hungry with a scheme to supply free foodgrains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months. We are implementing a scheme to supply foodgrains from Jan 1, 2023, to all Antaodaya and priority households for the next 1 year, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

This budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint drawn for India at 100. The current year’s economic growth is estimated to be at 7%. The economy is on the right track despite challenges and our focus on wide-ranging reforms helped us perform well in these trying times, the Finance Minister said. The Budget hopes to build on foundation laid in previous Budget. We envision a prosperous, inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all sections, the Finance Minister stated.