Ex-director of Himachal health services arrested in case involving PPE kit scam

Dr. Ajay Gupta, a former director of health services, was arrested by the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday in connection with a bribery case. Dr. Ajay Gupta is accused of taking part in a scheme to purchase PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic. After being arrested, the investigating agency appeared in court to present Gupta, who was then placed in police custody until February 4.

He is charged with accepting bribes during the Covid era. On the basis of an alleged audio recording of financial transactions totaling Rs 5 lakh for the supply of PPE kits on May 20, 2020, the anti-corruption bureau arrested him earlier.

He was suspended after being charged under the appropriate sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After the High Court of HP denied Gupta’s request for anticipatory bail, he turned himself in to the authorities. Taking a commission or bribe of Rs. 4.25 lakhs for the purchase of ABG machines while he was DHS is at the centre of this case.

On May 20, 2020, the scam became public after a social media user shared an audio clip of a conversation between Dr. Gupta and Prithvi Singh, an employee of a medical supply company in Punjab. Dr. Gupta is allegedly heard asking Prithvi for a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh in the 43-second audio clip in order to close the deal.

For the clearance of a Rs 1 crore PPE kit order, Prithvi Singh allegedly offered to pay a Rs 3 lakh bribe. To likely blackmail Dr. Gupta, Prithvi recorded the conversation and forwarded it to him.

On May 28, 2020, former BJP leader Rajeev Bindal resigned from his position after the Congress party raised its voice and his name was connected to the scam. He was charged with another offence in September 2020, and he was recently taken into custody in connection with that offence.