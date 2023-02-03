GST revenue crosses Rs 1.55 lakh crore in January

New Delhi: The revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) crossed Rs 1.55 lakh crore in January. This is the second highest GST collection.

‘The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2023 till 5:00 PM on 31.01.2023 is Rs 1,55,922 crore of which CGST is Rs 28,963 crore, SGST is Rs 36,730 crore, IGST is Rs 79,599 crore (including Rs 37,118 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,630 crore (including Rs 768 crore collected on import of goods),’ said Union Finance Ministry.

This is for the third time, in the current financial year, GST collection has crossed Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark. The GST collection in January 2023 is the second highest next only to the Rs 1.68 lakh crore gross mop-up reported in April 2022.