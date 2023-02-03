Kerala Budget 2023 : 100cr set aside for Make in Kerala

At nine in the morning, K N Balagopal, the minister of finance, started presenting the state budget for 2023–2024 before the Legislative Assembly.

According to the minister, Kerala was not in a debt trap and was experiencing significant economic growth. He added that despite investing Rs 600 crore for rubber subsidies, the government had set aside Rs 2,000 crore to combat inflation. Additionally, he stated that the government’s Make in Kerala programme has been allocated Rs 100 crore.

The pre-budget economic survey report was presented to the Assembly on Thursday. The budget’s primary goal would be to help the state recover from its severe financial problems. An increase in land tax and the fair price policy are necessary to accomplish this goal.

The administration would be looking into options for raising welfare pensions at the same time, despite opposition from authorities who have warned that the measure will exacerbate the problem. The source claims, the Finance Minister actually intends to increase these pensions by Rs 100.