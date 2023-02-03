Spain and Morocco hope to repair their strained relationship at the Rabat summit

Spain and Morocco have agreed to set aside their differences, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday, as they seek to repair a relationship marked by frequent disputes over migration and territory.

Sanchez was speaking at a summit in Rabat where the two countries signed as many as 20 agreements to boost trade and investment, including credit lines of up to 800 million euros ($873 million).

‘We have agreed on a commitment to mutual respect, whereby in our discourse and political practise we will avoid everything we know offends the other party, particularly in our respective spheres of sovereignty,’ Sanchez said.

There have been regular diplomatic crises over Spain’s African enclaves, Morocco’s dispute with rebels over Western Sahara, and the annual arrival of thousands of illegal migrants in Spain via Morocco.