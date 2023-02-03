The Pentagon reports Chinese spy balloon has flown over the United States.

A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a few days, according to US officials, in a brazen act just days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing.

Fighter jets were deployed, but military leaders advised President Joe Biden not to shoot the balloon out of the sky for fear of debris posing a safety risk, which Biden accepted, according to US officials.

When the balloon entered US airspace, the US took ‘custody’ of it and observed it with piloted US military aircraft, one of the officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Separately, Canada’s defence ministry stated that a ‘high-altitude surveillance balloon’ was detected and that it was monitoring a ‘potential second incident,’ without providing any further details, and that it was in constant contact with the US.