3 medicines produced by Kerala government agency banned for not passing quality testing.

16 medications from the January batch, including those produced by a Kerala government agency, have been prohibited by the Kerala State Drugs Control Department due to poor quality.

Three of such medications are produced at Kalavoor in the Alappuzha district by the state government-owned Kerala State Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDP).

The distribution and sale of medications that failed the January quality tests are prohibited, says a state government announcement on Friday.

The state medicines controller has been notified, and pharmacies and hospitals that have the illegal medications must return them to the distributor.

Amoxycillin Oral Suspension IP, Metronidazole Tablets IP – 400mg, used to treat skin infections, and Aspirin Gastro-resistant Tablets IP 75mg, intended to lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and angina brought on by blood clots are the medications listed under KSDP.

The tagline for KSDP is ‘Quality that Cures.’

Four of the remaining 13 medications, however, are paracetamol tablets made outside of Kerala.