Core sector output surge to 3-month high

New Delhi: The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) surged to a 3-month high of 7.4% in December. The production of eight infrastructure sectors was at 4.1% in December 2021. The better performance by coal, fertiliser, steel, and electricity segments supported the upward rally.

The production of eight key sectors rose by 5.7% in November 2022. The production of coal rose by 11.5%, fertiliser by 7.3%, steel by 9.2%, and electricity by 10% in December 2022 compared to a year ago. The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 8% in April-December this fiscal. It was at 12.6% during the same period last fiscal.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production in selected 8 core industries. The 8 industries are Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).