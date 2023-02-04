Court discharges student activist Sharjeel Imam in the Jamia violence case

In the Jamia violence case, judge discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha on Saturday.

Further Sessions In a case filed at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019, Judge Arul Verma cleared them. In this case, a thorough order is anticipated.

Imam will however continue to be held in custody because he is a defendant in the bigger conspiracy case involving the riots in northeast Delhi in 2020.

Following the outbreak of communal violence, police had filed a FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting.