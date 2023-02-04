CPI(M) revokes primary membership of Kasaragod leader over vulgar WhatsApp group messages

Kasaragod: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has revoked the primary membership of its Pakkam local secretary in Kasaragod, on Saturday over the alleged misconduct. The move to outst local leader, Raghavan Velutholi, comes after the area committee meeting.

The person reportedly sent a vulgar audio message to the CPM unit’s official WhatsApp group and the party received flak over it. The person will be removed from all positions he had been holding in the party.

The new local secretary will be decided on the committee meeting slated for Sunday. The person is accused in the sensational Periya twin murder case. He faced disciplinary action during his stint as DYFI district president.