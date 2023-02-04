Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ gets a new release date

Another delay has been announced for Karan Johar’s forthcoming movie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ Due to conflicts with PS Part 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie will not debut on the day it was initially scheduled to.

The first movie, which is the continuation of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, features Aishwarya Rai. In addition, Salman Khan stars in the second movie. Salman Khan’s movie will arrive in theatres on April 21 while PS 2 will be released on April 28, 2023.

Instead of April 28, 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will now be released on July 28.

Announcing the new release date, Karan Johar wrote, ‘They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story – we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023. (They say patience bears sweetness, so to multiply it this year with an incredible story of love, the family of Rocky Aur Rani is ready and will hit the the theatres on 28th July).’