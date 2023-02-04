Low-intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Ukhrul: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Ukhrul in Manipur today. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the tremor was 10km. No casualties have been reported so far.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.