Portugal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says Prime Minister

Antonio Costa, the prime minister of Portugal, announced on Saturday that his country would ship Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Costa added that Portugal is in discussions with Germany to obtain the components required for the repair of several Leopard tanks in Portugal’s arsenal that are currently inoperable.

During a visit to the Central African Republic, Costa told the Lusa news agency, ‘We are currently working to be able to dispense some of our tanks. I am aware of the number of tanks that will be sent to Ukraine, but that information will be released at the appropriate time.’

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by Costa’s office.

The commander of the Portuguese armed forces, Admiral António Silva Ribeiro, revealed last month that the country possesses 37 Leopard 2 tanks, the majority of which are reportedly inoperable.

Costa stated that Portugal is collaborating with Germany to obtain the parts required to repair the non-operational tanks and expressed hope to deliver them to Ukraine by the end of March.