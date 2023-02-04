The Oscar-nominated veteran actress Melinda Dillon passes away at the age of 83

Veteran performer Melinda Dillon has passed away. On January 9, the Oscar-nominated actress passed away. She was 83.

Among other films, Dillon’s work may be seen in ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ and ‘Absence of Malice.’

Her family sent a statement confirming the tragic news.

The obituary notice states, ‘Melinda Ruth Dillon, age 83, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.’

Her death’s specific cause is still unknown.

Dillon has built a niche for herself in the business throughout the course of her long career. She received an Oscar nomination for supporting actress in 1977’s ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ directed by Steven Speilberg for her performance as Jullian Guiler.

She received her second nomination for supporting actress in Sydney Pollack’s ‘Absence of Malice’ in 1982.

Born on October 13, 1939, in Hope, Arkansas, Dillon spent her childhood in Alabama, Germany. She began her career as a comedian and actress and got her first break in 1959 when she got the chance to star in the movie ‘The Cry of Jazz’.