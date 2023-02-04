Women’s Premier League 2023: Date of auction revealed

Mumbai: The player auction of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) will take place in Mumbai on February 13. The official announcement is still awaited.

‘Auction will be held in Mumbai on 13th Feb. Franchises are comfortable with the date and location and it is easier for the BCCI as well to arrange for logistics in Mumbai. Official announcements will be made soon’, confirmed the top BCCI official to InsideSport.

Five Franchises & Their Winning Bids

AHMEDABAD: ADANI SPORTSLINE PVT LTD – Rs1289 CR

MUMBAI: INDIAWIN SPORTS PVT LTD – Rs912.99 CR

BENGALURU: ROYAL CHALLENGERS SPORTS PVT LTD – Rs901 CR

DELHI: JSW GMR CRICKET PVT LTD- Rs801 CR

LUCKNOW: CAPRI GLOBAL HOLDINGS PVT LTD – Rs757 CR

Adani Group has already named their team as Gujarat Giants and named former India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor.