Ahead of panchayat election, Bengal BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal switches to TMC

Suman Kanjilal, a West Bengal BJP MLA, joined the Trinamool Congress on Sunday in Kolkata, according to a statement from the TMC.

Kanjilal, the MLA for Alipurduar in the state’s north, received the party flag from TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Ahead of the state’s upcoming panchayat elections, the BJP leader switched allegiance to Mamata Banerjee’s party.

Kanjilal’s departure won’t have an impact on the BJP, according to Samik Bhattacharya, the saffron party’s state spokesperson.