Amit Shah officially establishes a 450 billion rupee nano urea plant in Jharkhand.

The Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) is building a nano urea factory and township in Deoghar, Jharkhand, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah lay the cornerstone for those projects on Saturday.

India will now have five nano urea plants. According to IFFCO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first nano urea facility in the world in Gujarat last year.

When laying the plant’s cornerstone, Mr. Shah stated that nano urea will help farmers and was already being exported to five nations.

To combat the imbalanced and excessive use of conventional urea, nano urea enhances crop yield, soil health, and the nutritional quality of products.

The factory is expected to be put into operation in December of next year, says IFFCO Managing Director US Awasthi.

According to Mr. Awasthi, the township will cost 150 crore and the plant 300 crore to build.

For the complex in the Jasidih area of the Deoghar district, IFFCO has been given 20 acres of land by the Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA).