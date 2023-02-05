Benefits of drinking red wine

Red wine, according to the American Diabetes Association, helps control blood sugar. Red wine’s ability to lower blood sugar for up to 24 hours has been established, which may be helpful for people who have high blood sugar levels.

It contains a lot of polyphenols, including resveratrol, which helps short-term memory. Resveratrol has been shown to have the ability to lessen the harm done by sleep deprivation and to improve learning capacity.

Experts have established that red wine lowers the risk of cancer by inhibiting the growth of malignant cells, particularly those linked to breast and esophageal cancer.

A lower risk of heart disease is linked to the high polyphenol content. They boost HDL, or good cholesterol, and flush out bad cholesterol, which indirectly keeps the heart healthy.

Resveratrol helps improve eye health, thanks to its vascular-enhancing properties, and also helps prevent eye-related issues, such as age-related mascular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

As per studies, red wine can fight off harmful bacteria in the mouth, which can contribute to tooth decay and gum infections.