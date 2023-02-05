Here is the recipe of Punjabi-style hariyali chicken

Mumbai: Indian cuisine is the most diverse in the world. It is also one of the most popular cuisines in the world. Punjabi-style hariyali chicken is one of the most loved chicken dishes in the world.

Punjabi-Style Hariyali Chicken Recipe:

Wash the chicken pieces nicely. In a bowl, add red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, lemon juice, yogurt, salt, and the chicken pieces. Mix well and keep aside for 30 mins.

Masala: Add spinach leaves, coriander leaves, mint, green chillies, cashew nuts, ginger, garam masala, haldi and 1 tbsp of water in a blender. Blend everything together to form a smooth paste.

Heat ghee in a pan. Add onions and saute until they become golden brown in colour. Now, add the prepared masala and cook for around 2-3mins. Add the marinated chicken pieces and mix well. Cover the pan and allow it to cook for 15-20 mins. Once done, pour in fresh cream and mix everything well. Cook on low flame for another 5 mins. Punjabi-style hariyali chicken is ready!