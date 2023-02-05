India launch date of iQOO Neo 7 5G revealed

Mumbai: The official India launch date of ‘iQOO Neo 7’ announced. The smartphone will be launched in India on February 16. The iQOO Neo 7 is a typical mid-range 5G phone, which is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

The device could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that runs at Full HD+ resolution. The panel has support for a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother performance. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. It packs 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 120W fast charging tech.

The device features a triple rear camera setup. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.