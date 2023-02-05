Kit Harington and his spouse Rose Leslie from ‘Game of Thrones’ are expecting their second child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are excited to announce that their family will be growing as they expect their second child. Harington made the announcement on a recent episode of ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’ while discussing his first son and admitting to feeling a bit apprehensive about the change.

According to Harington, his first son is in for a big surprise as he is about to become a big brother. Harington and Leslie first met while acting in the hit fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones.’ Although their characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, may not have had a happy ending on the show, the couple’s real-life relationship has been a dream come true.

They got married in Scotland in 2018 after being in an on-and-off relationship since 2012 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2021.

When asked about how his first child will react to the arrival of a sibling, Harington mentioned that he doesn’t believe his son has fully grasped the concept yet. He also commented on the difference between the excitement of having a first child and the reality check that comes with having a second, saying that the honeymoon phase is shorter the second time around and one becomes practical quickly.