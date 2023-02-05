Netflix renews ‘That ’90s Show’ for a second season

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of the 90s-themed show, ‘That 90s Show’ for its second season. The announcement was made just two weeks after the first season premiered on the streaming service. With ten episodes in its first season, the second season will have an extended run with a total of 16 episodes ordered by Netflix.

The series stars Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos, and Reyn Doi, and is a spin-off of the popular ‘That 70s Show.’

Co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler expressed his excitement about the renewal of ‘That ’90s Show’ for a second season. He said, ‘We were all thrilled with the positive reception of the first season and can’t wait to go back to Point Pleasant for more laughter and unexpected twists. Hello 1996!’ The show is a continuation of ‘That ’70s Show’ and focuses on Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, played by Callie Haverda.