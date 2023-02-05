‘Pathaan’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone earns Rs 7.29 billion gross worldwide

‘Pathaan’, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has earned Rs 7.29 billion gross worldwide in less than two weeks. The domestic gross for the Siddharth Anand-directed film has surpassed Rs 4.53 billion in 10 days, according to Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The movie has made Rs 2.76 billion in foreign territories. The total amount collected globally is Rs. 7.29 billion (Rs 729 crore). On its second Thursday, the movie brought in Rs 150 million, claims trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

‘Pathaan’ becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film globally in just 10 days, according to a press release from the movie’s producers!

In the actioner, Shah Rukh plays the role of an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by the mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital.

The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. And, also has Salman Khan giving a cameo appearance as Tiger.

‘Pathaan’ is SRK’s first big screen release as a lead star in four years. His last film ‘Zero’ was a box-office disaster.