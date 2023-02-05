Poco to launch Poco X5 Pro in India tomorrow: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Poco will launch its new smartphone named ‘Poco X5 Pro’ in India on February 6. The handset will be the successor succeeding last year’s Poco X4 Pro 5G. Poco has released a teaser video featuring cricketer Hardik Pandya, the brand’s new ambassador, holding the smartphone.

The Poco X5 Pro is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition with a similar design and colour scheme. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It will also have a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The X5 Pro will feature a 108MP triple rear camera setup.

The price of the Poco X5 Pro is expected to be in the range of Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000.