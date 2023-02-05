Reliance Jio launches 5G services in one more city

Mumbai: Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Thus the total number of cities that provide Jio True 5G services surged to 226. Haridwar becomes the second city in the state after the capital city Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services.

Jio claimed that it has a robust network coverage across the state, right from the state capital, Dehradun to Mana, the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border. Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Char Dhams, on the trek route of Shri Kedarnath Dham and at Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 mt.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.