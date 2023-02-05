Samsung launches Galaxy S23 series in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series. The lineup includes three models: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The devices are priced starting at Rs74,999 and are currently available for pre-booking.

All three Galaxy S23 series devices are available in India in four colors – Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. In addition to these colors, the S23 Ultra will also be available in Red, Graphite, Lime, and Sky Blue options exclusively on the Samsung Online Store.

Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications: The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. It comes with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope lens. It offers 10x zoom and 100x digital zoom. On the front, the device features a 12MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that offers 45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus specifications: The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The Galaxy S23 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Both devices offer a 48-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handsets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus feature the same triple camera setup at the back – a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom. Both devices offer a 12MP selfie camera on the front