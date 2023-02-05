UN refugee agency says that seven Haitian migrants died in the Andean highlands of Peru

The United Nations refugee agency reported that seven Haitian migrants have died in Peru as anti-government protests have prevented them from crossing into Bolivia. Six of the deaths, including a minor, occurred in Desaguadero and the seventh in Juli. In addition, two migrants have been hospitalized with pneumonia, one in critical condition.

The ongoing political crisis in Peru, including blockades due to the demonstrations, has made it difficult for both locals and migrants to access basic necessities and pay for services. So far, the protests have resulted in 48 deaths. The congressional committee recently blocked a bill to advance general elections, which was hoped to resolve the unrest.

A right-wing member of Congress, Alejandro Cavero, blocked the bill by raising parliamentary objections in a meeting of the Constitutional Committee, stating that regulations stipulate a previously shelved matter cannot be discussed again until the next legislative session.

A day later, a Roman Catholic Cardinal voiced dismay that Congress declined to advance elections to defuse the unrest. “It hurts our souls that they have (not acted on) a proposal to move up elections,” Cardinal Pedro Barreto said on Saturday (February 4).