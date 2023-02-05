WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December

Mumbai: In accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, WhatsApp issued its monthly report. As per the report, WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, banned 36.77 lakh accounts in December 2022 across India.

WhatsApp revealed that out of 3,677,000 ceased accounts, 1,389,000 accounts were proactively suspended before customer reports. WhatsApp received 1,607 complaint reports from customers across India. Out of the total complaints, WhatsApp took action against 166 appeals.

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.