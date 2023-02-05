Women’s Premier League 2023: Know all about WPL auctions for inaugural season

Mumbai: The auctions of the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be held on February 13 in Mumbai. 5 teams – Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai will participate in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

A pursue of Rs 12 crore each will be allotted to each team of the Women’s Premier League. Each team must purchase between 15 and 18 players, 7 of whom can be overseas players. The base price of an uncapped player at the first auction will be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The base price of a capped player at the first auction will be between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read: CRPF, Police recover huge cache of arms and ammunition

The first season will be played in 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The first season of the Women’s Premier League is expected to start in March 4.