Zagreb Open 2023: Indian greco-roman wrestler Ashu bags bronze medal

Zagreb: Indian greco-roman wrestler Ashu clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 67 kg category at the ongoing Zagreb Open 2023 Ranking Series in Croatia on Sunday. As per Olympics.com, Ashu blanked Adomas Grigaliunas by 5-0 to clinch a bronze, her country’s second medal in the competition.

Earlier, freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat, an under-23 world champion, clinched a bronze in the men’s 57 kg category on the opening day of the ranking series. Ashu was defeated by the finalist Reza Mahdi Abbasi of Iran in the qualification round and she entered the repechage. Ashu made it to the bronze medal match by clinching wins over Hungary’s Adam Phoilec (8-0) and Norway’s Haavard Joergensen (9-0).

Other greco-roman wrestler Sagar, who was contesting in 63 kg category, lost his repechage match by 7-1 against Austria’s Aker Schmid Al Obaidi. His quarterfinal opponent, Iran’s Aref Hossein Khoun Mohammadi, made it to the summit clash. Earlier in the day, Asian championships bronze medalist Sushma Shokeen registered a loss to Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Samantha Stewart via fall to crash out in the quarterfinals of the women’s 53 kg. Sushma had clinched wins over France’s Tetiana Profatilova and China’s Yuhong Zhong to make it to the QFs.

Reetika, participating in women’s 72 kg in the round-robin format, failed to make it to the semis. Kiran, contesting in the women’s 76 kg category also returned empty-handed. The ranking series will be concluding on Sunday. Indian greco-roman wrestlers Manjeet (55 kg), Gyanender (60 kg), Ankit Gulia (72 kg), Narinder Cheema (97 kg) will be in action, aiming to end their country’s campaign on a high.