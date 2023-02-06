7.9-magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey and Syria

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 struck southern Turkey early on Monday and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon, and Syria. According to witnesses and broadcasters, the earthquake caused buildings to collapse and threw people into the snowy streets.

In contrast to the EMSC monitoring service, which stated that the possibility of a tsunami risk was being assessed, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) close to the city of Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey.

According to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 kilometres (218 miles) to the east, the tremor lasted for about a minute and broke windows.

Images of people searching for survivors near a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras were broadcast by TRT and Haberturk.

Salih Ayhan, the governor of Sanliurfa Province in southeast Turkey, declared on Twitter that ‘we have destroyed buildings’ and urged people to flee to safe areas.