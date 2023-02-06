Adele wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards for ‘Easy on Me.’

The Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance went to British artist Adele, who is renowned for her deep and evocative music, for the song ‘Easy on Me.’

The other nominees in the same category included Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit,’ Doja Cat’s ‘Woman,’ Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time,’ and Bad Bunny’s ‘Moscow Mule.’

Including Album of the Year, Best Music Film, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video nominations, Adele was nominated for seven Grammys this year. Her song ’30’ will go up against Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ in the competition.

In any case, the singer is attending the Grammys for the first time in six years. She had a significant Grammy Award victory in 2017.

After meeting her Hollywood favourite Dwayne Johnson, which was a dream come true for her, Adele had another major surprise waiting for her at the Grammy Awards.

The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is the site of the 65th Grammy Awards. The award honours the top artists, songs, and records from the eligibility year, which runs from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.