Airport in this Gulf country named ‘Best Overall Airport in the World’

Doha: Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar named as the ‘Best Overall Airport in the World’ at the 19th Annual Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards. The award was decided by voting by readers and frequent business and luxury travellers. The airport was also awarded the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth consecutive year.

Hamad International Airport was also recognised as one of the top five in each of the following categories: Best Airport Dining, Best Airport Shopping, Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World and Best Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East.

Also Read: Valentine’s Day 2023: Here is complete Valentine’s Week calendar

Hamad International Airport started its operations in 2014. At present, the airport serves over 170 destinations around the world. The airport has unveiled Phase A of its expansion project in November 2022 with a new attraction – the ORCHARD, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and began Phase B in January of 2023.