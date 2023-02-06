China predicts severe weather in 2023

China’s regions have been warned to get ready for more extreme weather this year after last summer’s record-breaking heat and protracted drought severely disrupted the nation’s power grid and crop harvests.

According to Song Shanyun, spokesman for the China Meteorological Administration, at a briefing on Monday, northern regions need to get ready for severe floods while southern regions of China need to brace for more persistent high temperatures and make sure that energy supplies are available to meet the summer demand peak.

According to Song, ‘Climate change is having an increasing impact on the climate system, and global warming is currently accelerating.’

During the heatwave that hit China in June of last year, which lasted more than 70 days, crops were destroyed, lakes and reservoirs dried up, and the Yangtze river basin experienced devastating forest fires. Up to 267 weather stations recorded the warmest temperatures ever in August.