Drone operations are prohibited in several areas of Mumbai before to PM Modi’s visit on February 10

The Vande Bharat Express trains will be inaugurated in Mumbai on Friday, February 10, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mumbai police ordered that drones and other flying activities be prohibited there.

In accordance with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Greater Mumbai commissioner issued the orders. According to the order, there is a strong likelihood that there would be a breach of the peace and a disturbance of law and order during PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai on Friday.

In accordance with the directives, none of the following flying activities will be permitted within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, MRA Marg Police Station, MIDC Police Station, and Andheri Police Station: drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites, or remote-control microlight aircraft.

Anyone who disobeys this directive will face penalties under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order lawfully proclaimed by public official).

On February 10, PM Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express trains on the lines between Mumbai and Shirdi and Solapur. The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Shirdi will travel 340 km in 5.25 hours, while the one between Mumbai and Solapur is anticipated to go 455 km in 6.35 hours.

The ambitious ‘Make in India’ programme of Prime Minister Modi has produced India’s first homegrown semi-high-speed trains with the Vande Bharat Express trains. Seven cutting-edge, high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains have already been introduced as of January 12, with the most recent one connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on December 30.