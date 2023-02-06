Expect a threefold increase in the KWA bill when the new water rate goes into force.

Along with practically all other goods, services, fees, and taxes in Kerala, the biweekly water bill is also expected to increase. On Friday, February 4, the day after the Kerala Budget was presented to the Legislative Assembly, an order was made in this regard.

The hike in the water rate went into effect on Friday, a month earlier than anticipated, despite the budget recommendations taking effect on April 1—likely due to the severe financial crisis.

Roshy Augustine, the minister of water resources, had previously stated that the rise wouldn’t take effect until after March.

On January 13, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) gave the administration authorization to raise the water rate by 1 paise per litre.

The Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) bill for the following month will be computed using the revised tariff structure. The increase will be available to all consumer categories. Within a week, the KWA software will have been updated in accordance with the revised price.

According to the revised rate, there will be a 10 rupee rise for every 1,000 litres of water. Once the KWA issues a circular soon on the revised prices for various slabs, consumers will be clear on the precise increase.

The raise has not yet been discussed by the Cabinet. The Water Resources Department officials had made it clear that since the KWA has the authority to make a decision on its own, the Cabinet does not need to debate the topic.

The KWA hopes to bring in an additional Rs 401 crore in revenue.