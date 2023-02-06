In a cryptocurrency investment hoax, a software engineer loses Rs 13 lakh.

A FIR was submitted last week at the Pune cybercrime police station under the guise of bitcoin fraud. A software engineer from Pune reportedly lost over Rs 13 lakh after investing in the TRX cryptocurrency.

An engineer named Pravin Nanaso Rasal, 30, who works for a multinational corporation in Pune, was allegedly added to the Reliance Foundation Telegram channel, which had more than 1,600 members, says the FIR. After a while, text chains on the group advised the participants to participate in the TRX cryptocurrency trading scheme in order to receive high returns.

The investigation says, the engineer was unable to receive the promised profits despite transferring around Rs 2.6 lakh (roughly Rs 13.5 lakh) in TRX to the two distinct suspects’ wallets. In addition, as stated in the report, the suspects’ prolonged unavailability was a contributing factor in the filing of this case.

Investigators believe that under the guise of receiving significant returns on bitcoin investments, the scheme may have deceived a number of people.