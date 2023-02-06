In Lahaul and Spiti, avalanche kills two BRO labourers, another injured

Two labourers of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were killed while another is missing after an avalanche hit them near Chika in the Lahaul subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday evening. The search operation for another missing person that continued for hours was called off due to low temperature and visibility.

Three casual labourers got buried in the snow along with snow cutter/dozers as avalanche hit Chika village in the district, officials told PTI.

Ram Budha (19) and Rakesh were identified as the deceased, and Passang Chhering Lama, a resident of Nepal, was identified as the missing person, according to the authorities. According to the State Emergency Operation Center, the search for the missing person will pick back up on Monday.

‘Two people were dead and one was missing in an avalanche that occurred near Chika in Lahaul and Spiti districts at around 3 pm yesterday. Rescue efforts were called off due to low temperature and visibility, it will resume tomorrow,’ the State Emergency Operation Centre told news agency ANI.

‘District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Lahual and Spiti informed that an incident of avalanche occurred near (Chika) Shrinkula Pass at 35 KM in Subdivision Lahaul,’ it further said.

‘In this incident, three BRO casual labourers got buried under the avalanche along with snow cutter/dozer machinery, out of which two dead bodies have been recovered and are being brought to RH Keylong,’ it added