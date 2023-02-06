Italy issues warning about hackers targeting known vulnerabilities of server

The National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) of Italy announced on Sunday that a global ransomware hacking attack targeting VMware ESXi servers has affected thousands of computer servers and urged organisations to take precautions to safeguard their systems.

According to ACN director general Roberto Baldoni, the hacking attempt was large-scale and aimed to take advantage of a software flaw.

A VMware spokesperson confirmed that the company is aware of the report and that patches were released in February 2021 after the vulnerability that is currently being exploited was identified. Customers were urged to instal the patches if they had not already done so.

Italy’s ANSA news agency, citing the ACN, reported that servers had been compromised in other European countries such as France and Finland as well as the United States and Canada.

Dozens of Italian organisations were likely to have been affected and many more had been warned to take action to avoid being locked out of their systems.

Telecom Italia customers reported internet problems earlier on Sunday, but the two issues were not believed to be related.