Manish Sisodia claims that the BJP instructed its councillors to sabotage the Delhi MCD election.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, claims that the BJP has instructed its councillors to ensure disruption of the MCD mayoral election as the Municipal House in Delhi prepares to convene to pick a mayor for the city on Monday.

‘Like last time, the presiding officer will adjourn the House. The L-G will announce a new date for the mayor election, 20 days from now,’ said Sisodia.

The third session following the crucial municipal elections held on December 4 will be this one.

The first two meetings, which were conducted on January 6 and January 24, were adjourned by the presiding officer without a mayor being chosen because of commotion and heated arguments between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party members.

The DMC Act of 1957 states that the mayor and deputy mayor are chosen in the very first House to meet following the municipal elections. Delhi has yet to elect a mayor, despite the fact that the municipal elections took place two months ago.

After the civic elections, the first session of the 250-member House was ineffective, but in the second session, the nominated and elected members took the oath of office. Many of them chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they did so.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the second Municipal House was briefly adjourned. The presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma then adjourned the meeting until the following date.