Nissan to purchase up to 15% of Renault’s EV unit as part of a restructured alliance

Nissan and Renault unveiled the specifics of their revised partnership on Monday, with the Japanese automaker agreeing to purchase a stake of up to 15% in Renault’s Ampere electric vehicle division.

According to a joint statement from the companies, Ampere will also be considered for investment by junior alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors.

Prior to a presentation in London, a statement stated that Nissan ‘intends to invest up to 15% in Ampere, Renault Group’s EV & Software entity in Europe, with the aim to become a strategic investor.’

The companies had already disclosed that the French automaker would cut its stake in its Japanese partner from around 43% to 15% as part of the agreement to renew their 24-year-old alliance.

Nissan and Renault will become more equal partners in the alliance after Renault transfers 28.4% of Nissan’s shares into a French trust.

According to insider sources, the deal aimed to free up and balance the alliance over the next 15 years. Together, the companies will work on Renault’s flagship EV business, electronics, and solid-state batteries, creating synergies from joint projects in Europe, India, and Latin America.