Northeastern United States is hit by brutal cold, breaking record lows

An infant died in Massachusetts on Saturday as a result of the hazardous combination of record-breaking cold temperatures and strong winds that pounded the northeastern United States.

A wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (-78°Celsius), which appeared to be the lowest ever in the United States, was recorded overnight on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Wind chill is a measurement of how the combined effect of air and wind feels to the skin. According to the Mount Washington Observatory, the peak’s air temperature was -47 degrees Fahrenheit (-44 degrees Celsius), with wind gusts of about 100 miles per hour (160 kilometres per hour).

The Hampden district attorney said in a statement that the strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, crushing it and killing a baby passenger. With severe wounds, the driver was taken to the hospital.

The NWS reported that the low temperature in Boston, where authorities shut down the public school system on Friday due to the impending freeze, reached minus 10 degrees F (-23 C), breaking the previous record for the day set more than a century earlier. The temperature in Providence, Rhode Island, dropped to minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit (-23 C), a significant decrease from the previous record low of minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit (-19 C), set in 1918.