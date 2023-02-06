Pope claims that Church conservatives took advantage of Benedict’s passing.

According to Pope Francis, some members of the conservative wing of the Roman Catholic Church unethically used the passing of the late pope Benedict for their own personal gain.

Speaking to reporters on the flight home from a trip to Africa on Sunday, Francis also denied claims made by some conservatives that Benedict, who passed away on August 31, was resentful of some of the decisions being made by the current pope.

He used the Italian expression ‘guiding water to one’s own mill,’ which refers to people who want to advance their own interests at the expense of others, to say, ‘I think the death of Benedict was instrumentalized by some people.’

‘Those people lack morality. They are party members, not churchgoers,’ he disclosed this during a conversation that also covered his travel plans and his opposition to a law that criminalises LGBTQ people.

Francis referred to claims made by some conservatives that Benedict was moved by some of Francis’ decisions after Benedict resigned in 2013 as ‘cuento chino,’ or ‘tall tales,’ in Spanish.