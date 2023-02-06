Schools, shops and traffic in Athens closed due to snowstorm

On Monday, the Greek capital’s schools and businesses were closed due to a heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures, and many public services and businesses switched to remote working.

As storm Barbara swept the nation, blanketing Athens, traffic was stopped on some major thoroughfares and a national road connecting Athens to central Greece.

Additionally, a few metro stations near the city’s international airport were closed, and trains to Thessaloniki in the north were suspended.

The public was urged by authorities to stay away from unnecessary travel.

According to state TV ERT, four people whose car was stuck in the snow in the Athens suburb of Aspropyrgos were rescued by fire brigade rescue crews.

The eastern and southern regions, including the island of Crete, were gradually expected to experience the cold snap, which was predicted to last until Tuesday.

Although the country has now experienced extreme weather for a third consecutive winter, heavy snowfall in the Greek capital is unusual. Winter in Greece this year has been unusually mild up until Monday’s snowfall.