The family of Lata Mangeshkar asks the government to rename Mumbai Road in her honour.

The family of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar has asked that Mumbai’s coastline route, a significant project to relieve the city’s traffic, be named in her honour.

The ceremony to lay the foundation for Lata Mangeshkar’s memorial at Haji Ali in Mumbai was attended by members of her family. Lata Mangeshkar, was 92 when she died on February 6, 2022.

Adinath Mangeshkar, the singer’s nephew, stated to reporters: ‘(Mangal Prabhat) Lodha ji, the tourism minister for Maharashtra, met with Usha ji, Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister, to talk about the memorial. An official request to name the seaside route had not been made, it was also learned.’

‘Consequently, it was asked to give beach road Didi’ name (Lata Mangeshkar). The administration should give this modest request some thought’ he said.

The civic organisation is building the route along the city’s western coastline to reduce traffic congestion.