Turkey is struck by a new earthquake of magnitude 6.0, the third one in 24 hours.

Turkey was shaken on Monday by a second earthquake of magnitude 6.0, making it the third such event to occur in the previous 24 hours. The earthquake was noted after a 7.6-magnitude quake and a large 7.8-magnitude quake on Monday. More than 1,800 people were killed and many more were injured when the shocks struck early on Monday in southeast Turkey and northern Syria.

Important earthquake, preliminary data: M 6.0 – Turkey’s Central https://t.co/BJCfAxukDb February 6, 2023 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS Quakes)

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey early on Monday claimed at least 1,042 lives. At least 783 people died in Syria as a result of the earthquake. The catastrophe has been referred to as one of the strongest shocks in almost a century.

The country’s pre-dawn earthquake on Monday was referred to as ‘the largest calamity’ Turkey has ever experienced by President Erdogan.

More than 1800 people have died as a result of the disaster, which required aid from neighbouring nations. India has made the decision to deploy relief supplies, medical assistance, and search and rescue personnel. According to a press release from the PMO, two NDRF teams totaling 100 people are prepared to be flown to the earthquake-affected area for search and rescue operations. These teams will include specially trained dog squads.

In addition, the European Union announced that it was sent rescue teams to Turkey in response to that nation’s call for help.

‘The UK is prepared to assist in any manner that we can.’Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of Britain, tweeted.